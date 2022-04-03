Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OUT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

OUT stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,429.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Outfront Media by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Outfront Media by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,703,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,136,000 after acquiring an additional 393,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

