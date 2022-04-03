Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Short Interest Update

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 7,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Ovintiv by 532.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $2,206,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Ovintiv by 820.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 103,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OVV. CIBC upped their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

