Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Trading 6.7% Higher

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 3,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 230,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Owlet by 2,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Owlet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Owlet by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.
Owlet Company Profile (NYSE:OWLT)
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.
