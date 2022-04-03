Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Trading 6.7% Higher

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 3,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 230,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Owlet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of ($2.50) million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Owlet by 2,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Owlet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Owlet by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Owlet Company Profile (NYSE:OWLT)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.