Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “
OYST stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. 212,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $298.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.50. Oyster Point Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.47.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 162.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter worth $129,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oyster Point Pharma (Get Rating)
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
