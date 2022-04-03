P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.33 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

PTSI traded down $5.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.51. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $40.88.

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (Get Rating)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.