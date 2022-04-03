P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, William Blair started coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PIII opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.22. P3 Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73.

In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Michael Balkin acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth $185,000.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

