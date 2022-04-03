Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Short Interest Update

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA opened at $106.81 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $88.04 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,340.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.69.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently -7,000.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.