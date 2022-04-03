Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 548,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after buying an additional 367,198 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,097,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 293,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after buying an additional 40,616 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

