Parallel Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $166.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.32. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

