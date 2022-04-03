Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.11. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETRN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Equitrans Midstream Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.