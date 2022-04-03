Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,016 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cabot by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,256,000 after purchasing an additional 93,211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after purchasing an additional 265,802 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cabot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cabot by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Cabot stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.55%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

