Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 317 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Greif by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Greif by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Greif by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after buying an additional 133,223 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $63.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

