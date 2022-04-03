Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at $1,166,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 464,424 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

