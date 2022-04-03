Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PARA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Shares of PARA stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.