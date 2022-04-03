Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NYSE PKE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.21. 81,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $270.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.