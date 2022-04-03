Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Short Interest Up 24.9% in March

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 145,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of PKOH opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.20. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently -24.15%.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park-Ohio in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park-Ohio (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

