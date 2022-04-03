Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Paychex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Paychex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.27.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $138.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.89 and its 200-day moving average is $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a one year low of $92.74 and a one year high of $140.67.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Paychex by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Paychex by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $185,510,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

