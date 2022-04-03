PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Now Covered by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

PAYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PaySign from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of PaySign stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. PaySign has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.94.

In other PaySign news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $56,033.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of PaySign by 89.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PaySign by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PaySign by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of PaySign by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PaySign by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile (Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

