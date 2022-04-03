PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Now Covered by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

PAYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PaySign from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

PAYS opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. PaySign has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 million, a P/E ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.94.

In other PaySign news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $56,033.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PaySign by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PaySign by 1,418.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 428,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PaySign by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

