PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.68.

Shares of PBF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.74. 2,823,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,582. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. PBF Energy has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $25.88.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in PBF Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 420,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in PBF Energy by 114.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 90,670 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

