Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.99 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.Pentair also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

Pentair stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pentair by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,577,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,173,000 after acquiring an additional 60,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pentair by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 540,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

