People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.41. 127,451,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,292,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.97. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 430,958 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

