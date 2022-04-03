Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €250.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RI. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($215.38) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($258.24) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($241.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €273.00 ($300.00) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($292.31) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €228.46 ($251.06).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €199.25 ($218.96) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($117.86) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($149.73). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €189.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €197.64.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

