Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $38.32. 1,036,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,471. Perrigo has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,350,000 after buying an additional 6,272,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,576,000 after buying an additional 446,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,076,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,579,000 after buying an additional 75,028 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,836 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,485,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,578,000 after acquiring an additional 404,520 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Perrigo (Get Rating)
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
