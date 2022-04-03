Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $38.32. 1,036,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,471. Perrigo has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -297.14%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,350,000 after buying an additional 6,272,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,576,000 after buying an additional 446,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,076,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,579,000 after buying an additional 75,028 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,836 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,485,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,578,000 after acquiring an additional 404,520 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

