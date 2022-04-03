Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,360,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 50,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 24.8% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 173,394,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,792,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,447,317 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $83,285,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,603 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $48,936,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

