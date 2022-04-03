Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

PEYUF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

PEYUF opened at $10.85 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

