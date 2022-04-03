Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,207,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

