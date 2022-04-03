Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 49.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 75.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.78. 5,686,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,830. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.05. The firm has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

