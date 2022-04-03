Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PNXGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 750 ($9.82) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phoenix Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 685 ($8.97) to GBX 650 ($8.51) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $700.00.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

PNXGF stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.