PhoenixDAO Market Cap Hits $1.48 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $116,230.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

