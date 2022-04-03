Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($3.82) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phreesia in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.82) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

PHR opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

