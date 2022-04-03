Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Phreesia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.44.

PHR opened at $30.02 on Thursday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

