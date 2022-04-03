Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.05.

NYSE:PXD traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,628. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other news, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total transaction of $254,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

