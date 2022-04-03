Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Position Raised by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 485.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:PXD opened at $253.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.56 and a 200-day moving average of $201.82. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.