Piper Sandler Comments on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.26.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $56.95 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

