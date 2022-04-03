Piper Sandler Lowers Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Price Target to $9.00

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 376.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Aravive stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.60. Aravive has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 249.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

