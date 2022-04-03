Piper Sandler Weighs in on ACV Auctions Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ACV Auctions in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

ACVA stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -16.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,638,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in ACV Auctions by 1,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 153,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,276,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ACV Auctions by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,099 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its position in ACV Auctions by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

