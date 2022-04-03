Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.90 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08). 714,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 904,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

The company has a market cap of £9.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.63.

About Pires Investments (LON:PIRI)

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

