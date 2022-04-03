Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.90 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08). 714,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 904,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).
The company has a market cap of £9.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.63.
About Pires Investments (LON:PIRI)
Further Reading
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pires Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pires Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.