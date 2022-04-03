Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAGP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.06.

PAGP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. 2,950,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,126. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.90. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 348,203 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 225.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,065,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,900 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.9% during the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 506,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

