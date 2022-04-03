Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.19

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.19 and traded as high as C$17.11. Polaris Infrastructure shares last traded at C$16.98, with a volume of 47,538 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris Infrastructure from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.88. The firm has a market cap of C$331.53 million and a PE ratio of 514.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,818.18%.

About Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.