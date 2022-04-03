Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Powell Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.07. 67,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,102. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $106.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -693.33%.

In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $227,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Powell Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Powell Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Powell Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Powell Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Powell Industries (Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.