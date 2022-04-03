PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.76 Million

Brokerages predict that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) will report sales of $146.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.35 million and the lowest is $146.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year sales of $623.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $623.00 million to $624.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $690.99 million, with estimates ranging from $688.20 million to $693.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.82 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PWSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWSC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.12. 525,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,720. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

