Praxis Precision Medicines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 4,727 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,410% compared to the typical daily volume of 313 call options.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,279,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after buying an additional 300,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,496,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after acquiring an additional 352,027 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,908,000 after acquiring an additional 228,502 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,446,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 309,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 759,911 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAX opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $486.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.41. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $34.18.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.22). Research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

