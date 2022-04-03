Precipio (PRPO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 4th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PRPO opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. Precipio has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Precipio in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Precipio by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Precipio by 32.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

