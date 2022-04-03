Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

PDS traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.79. The stock had a trading volume of 88,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,947. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.64. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100,898 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

