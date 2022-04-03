Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Short Interest Up 23.3% in March

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,100 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 382,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PFC opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

