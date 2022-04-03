Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Shares Down 0.7%

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.33 and last traded at $83.33. 24 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.27.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

