Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000.

NYSE PBH opened at $53.07 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

