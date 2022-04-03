Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Primo Water also reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primo Water.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primo Water in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $20.12.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

