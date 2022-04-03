Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Principal Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Principal Financial Group.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PFG opened at $73.89 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

